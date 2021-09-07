CPS Energy working to restore power to 8,195 customers in San Antonio area after Labor Day storms

SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy is working to restore power across San Antonio Monday after Labor Day thunderstorms caused thousands of residents and businesses to lose power.

According to CPS Energy, there were 78 power outages affecting 8,195 customers throughout the city at about 10 p.m.

The company said crews are working to restore service to circuits impacting the greatest number of impacted customers first. The few large outages are expected to be restored soon, according to CPS Energy.

CPS Energy said crews will then focus on the smaller outages that may affect fewer customers.

It could be until Tuesday morning before all power is restored, CPS Energy said.

Read Also: