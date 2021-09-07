Mostly Cloudy icon
74º

Local News

CPS Energy working to restore power to 8,195 customers in San Antonio area after Labor Day storms

Utility company says it could be until Tuesday before all power is restored

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

Tags: CPS Energy, San Antonio, power outage
CPS Energy
CPS Energy (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy is working to restore power across San Antonio Monday after Labor Day thunderstorms caused thousands of residents and businesses to lose power.

According to CPS Energy, there were 78 power outages affecting 8,195 customers throughout the city at about 10 p.m.

The company said crews are working to restore service to circuits impacting the greatest number of impacted customers first. The few large outages are expected to be restored soon, according to CPS Energy.

CPS Energy said crews will then focus on the smaller outages that may affect fewer customers.

It could be until Tuesday morning before all power is restored, CPS Energy said.

Read Also:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Emily Martin is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. She earned a journalism degree from Texas State University, where she was news director at KTSW, the campus radio station. She has also interned at KXAN and KUT in Austin.

email