Afternoon downpours possible on Labor Day

A few downpours will be possible Labor Day afternoon -- mainly between 3PM and 9PM

SAN ANTONIO – Happy Labor Day! We’re off to a sunny start with temperatures quickly rising. We’ll easily be close to 100° by the late afternoon. Winds are from the north at 5-10 mph thanks to a weak front, which will bring a chance for rain today.

If you’re planning on enjoying a neighborhood picnic or backyard barbeque this afternoon, you’ll want to stay weather-aware. This is because there will be a few thundershowers around the metro area between 3 to 9 p.m. It’s important to note that NOT EVERYONE will see rain, but if you do get a shower here’s what’s possible:

A quick 0.25″ to 0.50″ of rain , lightning , and gusty winds .

We do NOT anticipate severe weather.

Even if you don’t get any rain, you may still hear thunder, so have a plan to duck indoors if need be.

Looking ahead, isolated rain is possible Tuesday with the rest of the week being quiet and hot with highs near 100° every day.

The latest 7-Day forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Stay Weather-Aware

To keep up with the weather, you can download the KSAT Weather Authority app for Apple or Android and allow notifications for updates - including livestreams from KSAT meteorologists.

Ad

Want to share weather pictures with KSAT12′s meteorologists? Submit photos and videos here, and your submission may get featured on KSAT.com or on air.