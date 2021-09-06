Clear icon
Afternoon downpours possible on Labor Day

The main window for rain will be 3 p.m. to 9 p .m.

Sarah Spivey, Meteorologist

A few downpours will be possible Labor Day afternoon -- mainly between 3PM and 9PM
A few downpours will be possible Labor Day afternoon -- mainly between 3PM and 9PM (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Happy Labor Day! We’re off to a sunny start with temperatures quickly rising. We’ll easily be close to 100° by the late afternoon. Winds are from the north at 5-10 mph thanks to a weak front, which will bring a chance for rain today.

If you’re planning on enjoying a neighborhood picnic or backyard barbeque this afternoon, you’ll want to stay weather-aware. This is because there will be a few thundershowers around the metro area between 3 to 9 p.m. It’s important to note that NOT EVERYONE will see rain, but if you do get a shower here’s what’s possible:

  • A quick 0.25″ to 0.50″ of rain, lightning, and gusty winds.
  • We do NOT anticipate severe weather.
  • Even if you don’t get any rain, you may still hear thunder, so have a plan to duck indoors if need be.

Looking ahead, isolated rain is possible Tuesday with the rest of the week being quiet and hot with highs near 100° every day.

The latest 7-Day forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Stay Weather-Aware

To keep up with the weather, you can download the KSAT Weather Authority app for Apple or Android and allow notifications for updates - including livestreams from KSAT meteorologists.

Want to share weather pictures with KSAT12′s meteorologists? Submit photos and videos here, and your submission may get featured on KSAT.com or on air.

Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT long before she began to think about a career in television.

