Tropical moisture may bring rain to South Texas early next week

A tropical wave, which is currently over Central America, will work its way into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. It is forecast to merge with another system and gradually organize. The formation of a tropical depression is possible before the system moves onshore. Regardless of whether it organizes, rainfall appears to be the main concern with this system.

South Texas is forecast to stay dry and hot through Saturday

Moisture returns on Sunday and a shower or two is possible late on Sunday, especially for those closer to the coast.

Some organization of the tropical wave is possible in the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend. A tropical depression could form on Sunday or Monday before the system makes landfall in the western Gulf of Mexico coast.

The main concern with this system will be rainfall. Where the heaviest rain will fall remains in question.

Depending on the track, South Texas could remain on the “dry” side of the system, leaving us with little beneficial rain. Should the track be further inland and it be less organized, heavier rain will be possible.