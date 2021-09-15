Man arrested in connection with 1993 killing of San Antonio teen, DPS says

COMAL COUNTY, Texas – A Brazoria man has been arrested for the 1993 killing of a San Antonio teenager, according to The Texas Department of Public Safety.

The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Offenders and Fugitive Task Force on Friday arrested Thomas Ray Galindo, 50, for the murder of Emily Jeanette Garcia,15.

DPS officials said Garcia was staying with friends on the Northeast side of San Antonio and was known to hangout in that area.

Galindo, who was 21 at the time, was an acquaintance of Garcia, DPS said.

Emily Jeanette Garcia, 15, was killed in 1993. Her accused killer wasn't arrested until 28 years later. (KSAT)

Garcia’s body was found on Feb. 25, 1993 near Cranes Mill Road and Canyon Lake in Comal County. Officials said she had been strangled and sexually assaulted.

Her body was not identified until 1994, when a family member saw a news report and alerted authorities.

The Comal County Sheriff’s Office said they renewed Garcia’s cold case in 2017 and in 2021, The Texas Rangers Unsolved Crimes Investigation Program began reviewing the case.

Officials said they investigated several people that Garcia knew, reevaluated the case and re-interviewed people. This information led to Galindo’s arrest.

Galindo was transferred to Comal County on Wednesday and is being held in the Comal County Jail on a $100,000 bond, DPS officials said.