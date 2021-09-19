Cuteness alert: Video shows young boy tipping hat for princesses during parade at Disney World

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL - JULY 02: In this handout photo provided by Walt Disney World Resort, Disney princesses travel through Magic Kingdom Park several times daily at Walt Disney World Resort on July 2, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. The Royal Princess Processional will debut when the theme park begins its phased reopening on July 11, 2020. With traditional parades on temporary hiatus to support physical distancing during the parks phased reopening, Disney characters will pop up in new and different ways throughout the day. (Photo by Olga Thompson/Walt Disney World Resort via Getty Images)

This will undoubtedly be the cutest thing you see all day.

A little boy visiting Disney World’s Magic Kingdom is going viral for being such a gentleman after he was seen tipping his hat for costumed princesses during a parade.

Video of the adorable exchange was posted to TikTok last week by his mother, Vanessa Guedert. As of Sunday, it has 39.1 million views and over 7.6 million likes and counting. See it for yourself, below.

The little boy is seen watching many Disney characters pass by, including Merida, Snow White, Mulan, and others.

As they edge closer to him or look in his direction, he simply tips his Micky Mouse-eared cap, greeting them. He even got a few responses back, with some of the princesses curtseying and waving back at him.

Disney Park’s official TikTok account even commented on the video, saying “A true prince! This is adorable!”

Other users were impressed by the little gentleman and his manners. Some deemed it “a parenting win” and another user said, “why am I crying about a boy taking off his hat.”

This adorable exchange is sure to leave a smile on your face.

