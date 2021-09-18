Partly Cloudy icon
Yes, Hidden Valley Ranch Crocs are real. Here’s how to get your hands on some.

The shoes even feature charms of the best ranch-dipping foods

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Hidden Valley Ranch X Crocs collaboration.
Hidden Valley Ranch X Crocs collaboration. (KSAT/Crocs website)

If you’ve been itching to finally buy yourself a pair of Crocs, this may be all the convincing you need, especially if you’re a lover of ranch dressing.

The shoe brand unveiled a creamy collaboration with Hidden Valley Ranch and rapper Saweetie this week, creating a clog that literally looks like the ever-popular condiment.

Yes, you read that right. You could own a white clog with green speckles, just like ranch dressing, covered in food charms and the Hidden Valley Ranch logo.

The shoes’ Jibbitz charms include some of the best food accompaniments to ranch dressing, such as pizza, veggies, french fries, chicken nuggets, and more.

There is a catch though -- you have to enter a drawing for a chance to win. And, if you are one of the winners, you’ll have to pay $69.99 plus tax for a pair.

If you’re still interested, just visit the Crocs website here, enter your information and cross your fingers! The drawing will stop taking submissions at 11 a.m., Sept. 20.

Winners will be randomly selected and notified within 12 hours following the end of the drawing, the company says.

