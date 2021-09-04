Get your wallets ready! Creme Savers are returning to shelves after 10 years, company says

These Creme Savers flavors are coming back to Big Lots stores nearest you.

SAN ANTONIO – This may be some of the best news you’ve heard all year, especially if you’re a candy lover.

After a decade of being off the shelves, the nostalgic candy Creme Savers is officially returning to the market, according to a news release from Iconic Candy, LLC.

Whether you bought these tasty treats on your own time, or you found them in a candy jar at the dentist’s office or your grandmother’s house, these swirled delights are finally making a comeback.

Although the candies originally came in many fruit, tropical and dessert flavors before they were discontinued in 2011, Iconic Candy, LLC said for now, it’s bringing back the two most popular flavors -- Strawberries & Creme and Orange & Creme.

They’ll only be available at all Big Lots stores, beginning in mid-September, in the original “peg bag and roll formats.”

Ad

“This long-anticipated revival comes during a time when consumers yearn for a return to simpler and happier times... The newly returned Creme Savers candies are ready to fulfill that dream,” Iconic Candy, LLC said in a statement. “The irresistible mix of fresh fruit swirled in rich cream has always been, and will always be, uniquely Creme Savers candies.”

Social media users were overjoyed for the Creme Savers’ relaunch. Here’s what some had to say:

Whew! Creme Savers coming back! Nature is healing! pic.twitter.com/KyKPYKiuM3 — Kenya B., J.D. 👩🏿‍🎓👩🏿‍⚖️ (@sweetiekeke) August 26, 2021

i'm about to become a strawberry creme savers grandpa i'm always gonna have them in my bag — Kazuhira's Malewife 💎🐺❗ (@hijikatamamoru) August 27, 2021

i wanna talk about how ive been craving strawberry creme savers for 17 years bc my nanny gave me one on a flight to scotland when i was 3 — abigail💕 (@abigailmc_8) August 26, 2021

Big Lots has seven locations total in the Alamo City. To see the store nearest you, click here.

More on KSAT: