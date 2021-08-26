Here are some things to look forward to now that it’s almost fall

SAN ANTONIO – It’s the dog days of summer, but there are some signs that the fall season is just around the corner.

2020 felt like the year that wouldn’t end and somehow 2021 feels like it’s going by at warp speed.

But with a new season upon us (fall officially starts on Sept. 22 with the September Equinox) there are a lot of things to look forward to.

Here’s a list of some of those fall things:

Cooler Weather - This sounds insane because it’s still hot outside but it’s going to cool off soon enough. Plus our area still hasn’t hit 100 degrees so far this year - at least not officially. The “feels like” temperature is another story. Check out the latest forecast here.

Pumpkin Spice Latte - This beverage has a cult following and it’s already returned to the coffee retailer Starbucks, among other places. Love it or hate it - it’s pumpkin spice season.

Halloween - If you’ve been to any kind of craft store, H-E-B or other retailer that sells seasonal items you might have seen some Halloween decorations for sale already. And Haunted attractions in San Antonio, like the 13th Floor have already announced some big plans for this scary season.

Holiday Decorating - Sept. 1 is a cue for some die-hard Halloween fans to start decorating. Others start gearing up for Thanksgiving in October and we all know someone who puts up their Christmas tree before Thanksgiving. Speaking of, when is the right time to put up a tree and take it down?

Spirit Halloween Stores Open - Did you know some of the Spirit Halloween stores in our area are already open? It’s true, and more are opening in the next few weeks. This map shows you the locations that are currently open and which will be opening soon.

Pumpkin Patches - Pumpkin patches are a fall tradition that make for great social distancing and family outings. They usually pop up around San Antonio towards the middle to end of September and stay through the end of October.

Dia de Muertos - This holiday honors deceased loved ones and has roots in the indigenous cultures of Mexico and the Catholic faith. It’s celebrated from Oct. 31 through Nov. 2. One of the largest Día de los Muertos festivals in the United States is returning this year after a hiatus due to COVID-19, and it is taking place in downtown San Antonio.

Tamales - Bill Miller Bar B Q rolled out this holiday favorite in August but as the weather gets cooler, tamale season kicks into high gear and we 👏 are 👏 ready.👏

Thanksgiving - This year Thanksgiving falls on Nov. 25. The national holiday is celebrated every year on the fourth Thursday in November. And if you’re a fan of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade - don’t worry it’s still on.

River Walk Lights - These aren’t usually up until the end of November but it’s still a magical time of year to check out the San Antonio River Walk. You can learn more about the back story of the lights and what squirrels have to do with them here. 🐿

Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanza - No matter what religion, if any, you are a part of, it’s hard to deny something about the holiday season in December feels magical. From movies to hot chocolate to lights - there’s nothing quite like it.

