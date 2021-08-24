Pumpkin spice lattes, pumpkin cream cold brew return to Starbucks with new apple crisp macchiato

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for pumpkin spice fans.

The pumpkin spice latte, pumpkin cream cold brew and fall bakery items have returned to Starbucks, starting Tuesday. This season marks the 18th year of the pumpkin spice latte, otherwise dubbed the “PSL.”

The coffee giant also added a new beverage to its fall lineup: the apple crisp macchiato.

“Building on the popularity of fall flavors at Starbucks, the new apple crisp macchiato offers customers comfort to the core with layered flavors of apple and brown sugar melding like the filling of a gooey apple pie in harmony with espresso, steamed milk and a caramelized-spiced-apple drizzle for a nostalgic autumn pick-me-up,” Starbucks said in a news release.

Fall 2021 items from Starbucks. (Starbucks)

The pumpkin spice latte and the apple crisp macchiato are available hot or iced.

Fall bakery items include the pumpkin cream cheese muffin and the pumpkin scone. The pumpkin loaf is available year-round.

The company also debuted a pumpkin spice flavored non-dairy creamer and a pumpkin spice cold brew concentrate, which are sold online and in grocery stores.

Items on Starbucks’ fall menu will be available for a limited time while supplies last.

