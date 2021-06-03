Dutch Bros Coffee is coming to San Antonio this summer

SAN ANTONIO – A popular drive-thru coffee company on the West Coast is officially making its way to the Alamo City this summer.

Dutch Bros Coffee is opening its first location in San Antonio, the company announced Friday. The coffee shop’s official opening date has not yet been released; however, it will be located at 8614 Potranco Road, on the West Side.

The coffee chain currently has more than 450 locations in 11 states across the U.S., according to company officials.

Customers can expect “upbeat music, energetic broistas (Dutch Bros’ version of baristas), and outstanding speed, quality and service,” company officials said in a release.

Aside from the coffee shop’s specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes and teas, Dutch Bros also has its own energy drinks, known as the “Blue Rebel” energy drinks and its nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee.

The coffee shop’s menu is fairly large, but is full with endless possibilities and customizations. You can check out the shop’s full menu here.

Operator of the Dutch Bros location in San Antonio, Ashley Fuller, said she and her husband are excited to bring the franchise to the area.

“It’s always been a dream for my husband and I to bring Dutch Bros to San Antonio,” Fuller said in a statement. “We can’t wait to plant roots here and look forward to serving our new community!”

To learn more about Dutch Bros, visit its website here.

