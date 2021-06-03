Here’s where to get free doughnuts in San Antonio on National Doughnut Day

SAN ANTONIO – Happiness alert: Not only is June 4 a Friday, but it is also National Doughnut Day.

If you’re a fan of glazed, jelly-filled or chocolate circles of fried dough greatness, you’ll be able to snatch up free doughnuts in honor of the holiday. (Yes, it’s a holiday.)

Krispy Kreme, Shipley, Dunkin’ and Duck Donuts will all offer a free doughnut to customers throughout the day. Here are the details:

Krispy Kreme: The The chain will give out one free doughnut per person on Friday in participating stores. Customers can also purchase a dozen of original glazed doughnuts for $1. The offer cannot be redeemed online. Customers who have received a COVID-19 vaccination shot can also still get a free original glazed doughnut. They will need to show their vaccination card.

Shipley: Customers can get a Customers can get a free glazed doughnut with any purchase, from 5 a.m.-Noon. The offer will be valid at participating stores and while supplies last.

Dunkin’: The chain will give out one free classic doughnut to each customer who purchases a beverage. The offer will last all day on Friday, while supplies last, at The chain will give out one free classic doughnut to each customer who purchases a beverage. The offer will last all day on Friday, while supplies last, at participating San Antonio locations . The offer will not eligible if ordering online.

Duck Donuts: Customers can get a free bare, cinnamon sugar or powdered sugar doughnut all day at participating locations. No purchase is necessary but the offer is only valid in-store.

QT: The convenience store chain will give away a free doughnut to each customer who redeems the reward on the QT mobile app. “Prepared to perfection and made fresh every day, QT donuts are available in every store in the pastry case,” a spokesperson said.

If you know of a place that’s giving out free doughnuts on Friday, let us know in the comment section below.

A Salvation Army spokesperson said it started National Doughnut Day in 1938 Chicago in a way to raise money during the Great Depression. It commemorated the work of the “doughnut lassies” who provided doughnuts to American soldiers during World War I.

