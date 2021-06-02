Houston Tex-Mex restaurant planning third San Antonio location at Quarry

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between the San Antonio Business Journal and KSAT.

Houston-based Tex-Mex restaurant Lupe Tortilla is planning a location at the Alamo Quarry Market.

The restaurant is planned for a 9,547-square-foot space at 255 E. Basse Road, according to a construction filing on the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. Lupe Tortilla will take over the space once occupied by the Canyon Cafe, which closed last year.

Lupe Tortilla has two locations on the North Side of San Antonio at Stone Oak and The Rim. It’s menu offers the usual Tex-Mex fare, according to its website.

The project’s scope of work states Lupe Tortilla will finish out the interior of the space with a “small addition.”

ID Studio 4, an architecture firm based in Irving, Texas, will work on the site.

Representatives with Lupe Tortilla did not provide a projected opening date when reached. The TDLR filing lists a projected completion date in October.

