Chocolate fans, Blue Bell is releasing a chocolate sheet cake ice cream this week

Blue Bell is releasing its Chocolate Sheet Cake Ice Cream on Thursday. Image: Blue Bell

Calling all chocolate fans: Blue Bell is releasing a new ice cream flavor this week, and you’ll likely want to know more about it.

The Brenham-based ice cream company said its new chocolate sheet cake ice cream flavor will hit stores starting on Thursday.

It contains the classics like milk chocolate ice cream, chocolate cake pieces, chopped pecans and a chocolate icing swirl.

“A sheet cake is simple, but so delicious,” Sara Schramm, marketing brand manager for Blue Bell, said in a news release. “It is the perfect cake to combine with our Milk Chocolate Ice Cream. Sprinkle in pecans, add a swirl of chocolate icing and you have one great-tasting new flavor.”

It will be available in half-gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.

Blue Bell also on Thursday said its Southern blueberry cobbler ice cream will head to stores later this month, also for a limited time.

The “fan favorite” Southern blueberry cobbler flavor includes blackberry flavor, flaky pie crust pieces and a blackberry sauce swirl.

