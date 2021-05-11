Bill Miller Bar-B-Q owners plan to buy 57 acres for new headquarters

Bill Miller Bar-B-Q could soon acquire 57 acres to build a new headquarters on the West Side, pending City Council approval.

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between the San Antonio Business Journal and KSAT.

An affiliate of the Miller family has offered to buy city-owned property at the northwest corner of Highway 151 and Enrique Barrera, Old Highway 90, for $3.1 million, according to city documents. The City Council will vote Thursday on whether to approve the transaction.

Bill Miller Bar-B-Q intends to move its headquarters and operations to the property, according to city documents. Jim Guy Egbert, president and CEO, declined to comment until after the City Council hearing.

