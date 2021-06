Dunkin' is giving out a free doughnut to customers who purchase a drink on Friday in honor of National Donut Day.

The chain will give out free classic doughnuts to customers who purchase any beverage from one of its San Antonio restaurants.

Classic doughnuts include Boston creme, glazed, glazed chocolate, jelly-filled, and more, the chain said in a news release.

The offer will last all day on Friday, while supplies last, at participating San Antonio locations.

The offer will not eligible if ordering online.

