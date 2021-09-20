Food truck cited for having ‘dead pests throughout’ it

SAN ANTONIO – A food truck based on the city’s Northeast Side was cited in late July after a city health inspector found dead pests throughout the establishment.
El Gallo De Oro, which lists its home base as the 2000 block of Austin Hwy., received a score of 79 and was also docked for having food debris on knives it claimed were clean and for not having a service sink installed.
To see more health inspection scores and to go Behind the Kitchen Door with Dillon Collier, click HERE for our special section.
Score Guide:
- 100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)
- 89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)
- 79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)
Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores
Other scores this week:
- El Pollo Lopez, 910 SE Military Dr., 100
- Katemako, 3586 Culebra Rd., 100
- Raising Canes, 1418 Austin Hwy., 100
- Vista Brewing Co., 1333 Buena Vista St., 100
- Fizz Bar, 1218 W. Bitters Rd., 99
- The Rose Bush, 2301 San Pedro Ave., 99
- The Cherrity Bar, 302 Montana, 97
- La Crawfish, 2410 SE Military Dr., 97
- Southside Bar, 7507 New Laredo Hwy., 97
- Best Burger, 3402 Pleasanton Rd., 96
- Tacos Lira, 422 N. General McMullen, 96
- Two Bros. BBQ Market, 12656 West Ave., 96
- Earl Abel’s, 1639 Broadway, 93
- La Cavana, 2716 Commercial Ave., 93
- Rami’s Pizza, 4189 Naco Perrin Blvd., 90
- Three Amigos, 303 NW 36th St., 88
- Taqueria Los Dos Laredos, 1303 S. Hackberry St., 87
- Chunky’s Burgers & More, 4602 Callaghan Rd., 86
- El Mirasol, 10003 NW Military Hwy., 85
- Taqueria Anahuac, 3735 SW Military Dr., 81
- El Gallo De Oro, 2011 Austin Hwy., 79
For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.