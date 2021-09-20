Food truck cited for having ‘dead pests throughout’ it

SAN ANTONIO – A food truck based on the city’s Northeast Side was cited in late July after a city health inspector found dead pests throughout the establishment.

El Gallo De Oro, which lists its home base as the 2000 block of Austin Hwy., received a score of 79 and was also docked for having food debris on knives it claimed were clean and for not having a service sink installed.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Other scores this week:

El Pollo Lopez, 910 SE Military Dr., 100

Katemako, 3586 Culebra Rd., 100

Raising Canes, 1418 Austin Hwy., 100

Vista Brewing Co., 1333 Buena Vista St., 100

Fizz Bar, 1218 W. Bitters Rd., 99

The Rose Bush, 2301 San Pedro Ave., 99

The Cherrity Bar, 302 Montana, 97

La Crawfish, 2410 SE Military Dr., 97

Southside Bar, 7507 New Laredo Hwy., 97

Best Burger, 3402 Pleasanton Rd., 96

Tacos Lira, 422 N. General McMullen, 96

Two Bros. BBQ Market, 12656 West Ave., 96

Earl Abel’s, 1639 Broadway, 93

La Cavana, 2716 Commercial Ave., 93

Rami’s Pizza, 4189 Naco Perrin Blvd., 90

Three Amigos, 303 NW 36th St., 88

Taqueria Los Dos Laredos, 1303 S. Hackberry St., 87

Chunky’s Burgers & More, 4602 Callaghan Rd., 86

El Mirasol, 10003 NW Military Hwy., 85

Taqueria Anahuac, 3735 SW Military Dr., 81

El Gallo De Oro, 2011 Austin Hwy., 79

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

