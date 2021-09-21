San Antonio’s Trinity named best regional university by U.S. News & World Report

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal.

Trinity University was ranked the top regional university of the West in U.S. News & World Report’s 2022 best colleges rankings, released on Sept. 13.

U.S. News assessed 1,466 U.S. bachelor’s degree-granting institutions on 17 measures of academic quality, including student-faculty ratio, average federal loan debt of graduates, and academic majors offered. The universities are broken down into four different regions: North, East, Midwest and West.

Locally-based St. Mary’s University tied with Oakland-based Mills College for No. 10 in this Regional West category.

Seguin-based Texas Lutheran University and Kerrville-based Schreiner University also ranked high in the category of best regional college in the West, which is defined as a college that focuses on undergraduate education but grant fewer than half their degrees in liberal arts disciplines by the publication. TLU came in at No. 5, while Schreiner was ranked No. 8 within this category.

Only one Texas university, however, made the top 20 rankings for best national universities. Houston-based Rice University ranked No. 17 for the category, tied with Cornell University in Ithaca, New York. This category ranks universities that offer a full range of undergraduate majors, plus master’s and doctoral programs, according to the publication. Princeton topped that list with Columbia, Harvard and Massachusetts Institute of Technology tied for the No. 2 spot.

Only one San Antonio university made the top 300 in the national university ranking -- The University of the Incarnate Word, which landed at No. 263.

