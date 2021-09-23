Man shot in the face during argument on North Side, police say

SAPD investigates a shooting in the 6800 block of San Pedro Avenue on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – An argument between two men on the North Side led to one man being shot in the face on Thursday.

A sergeant with the San Antonio Police Department said the shooting happened just before noon in the 6800 block of San Pedro Ave., between Oblate Drive and Jackson Keller Road.

The men were having an argument when one of them opened fire, striking the other man in the face.

The shooter was in a vehicle at the time and drove off, police said. Officers are pursuing leads on the gunman and the vehicle, but no description was given.

The shooting victim was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. His name and age were not released.

