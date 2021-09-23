Texas toddler dies after accidentally shooting himself in head with family member’s gun, police say

WACO, Texas – A two-year-old is dead after a tragic accident involving a family member’s firearm.

Waco Police said the toddler found the gun in the backpack belonging to a 21-year-old family member and accidentally shot himself in the head.

Police were called around 6 p.m. Wednesday to a home in the 1700 block of N Martin Luther King Boulevard in Waco for a possible shooting. When they arrived they found the toddler who was immediately taken to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Hillcrest Hospital where he later died.

***Shooting Death Investigation*** On Wednesday September 22, 2021, shortly after 6 PM, Waco PD officers were sent to... Posted by Waco Police Department on Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Police said the 21-year-old family member took off after the shooting and also took the weapon but returned shortly after and was charged with tampering with physical evidence.

Waco police are not releasing the name of the victim due to his age and noted that the investigation is ongoing.

