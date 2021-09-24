Clear icon
65º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Arson investigators looking into cause of fire at abandoned church

Fire was called in just after 6 a.m. in 3300 block of Roland Road

Jonathan Cotto, Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Tags: fire, SAFD, San Antonio, East Side
Roland fire image.
Roland fire image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Fire Department is investigating a morning fire at an abandoned church on the city’s East Side.

Firefighters responded to the call of flames just after 6 a.m. Friday in the 3300 block of Roland Road, not far from Rigsby Avenue and Pecan Valley Drive.

According to firefighters, the fire began in the building and flames spread near a brush line in the back. The building showed signs of a potential collapse, so firefighters couldn’t go inside.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire. A safety team is now assessing the condition of the church.

Arson investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Jonathan Cotto is a reporter for KSAT's Nightbeat. Jonathan speaks English and Spanish and is a veteran of the United States Navy. Previously, he worked in South Texas.

email

facebook

twitter

Azian Bermea is a photojournalist at KSAT.

email