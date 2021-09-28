‘New You’: San Antonio spa goes beyond pampering to answer your health and wellness questions

Loma De Vida Spa partners with UTSA to provide a space for the community to engage in conversations around health and wellness.

Loma De Vida Spa partners with UTSA to provide a space for the community to engage in conversations around health and wellness.

SAN ANTONIO – Editors note: ‘New You’ is a revamped Health and Wellness segment focused on sharing unique initiatives around the city that might inspire you to become the best version of yourself.

“Self-care” is a term more and more people are discovering and practicing due to the pandemic. While a massage or facial may be one way to treat yo’self... taking care of your well-being can come in many different forms.

“We think [a lot of people] might know about wellness and what that means, and especially right now, emotional and spiritual, physical and mental wellness is so forefront with the pandemic that we’ve been all living through,” said Laura Khron, Director of Wellness, Recreation and Retail at Loma De Vida Spa in La Cantera Resort.

When Khron came to San Antonio she set out to combine her background in nutrition and public health with her dream to help others live happy and healthy. So ‘Well You’ was born, a monthly presentation and discussion focused on things that matter to our everyday lives. The spa partners with professors from UTSA’s Department of Public Health’s brand new College of Health, Community and Policy.

“I think one of the benefits of coming to something like this is that you are having experts who are objective, giving you information that is based on science, based on the research,” explained Sara Oswalt, UTSA Public Health Department chair.

Some of the topics they’ve explored so far are:

Quick Meals for Optimum Nutrition

Spicing Up Your Relationship

Mindfulness: Living in the Moment

and more

The series has been solely virtual up until now. While the organizers aim to make each session as interactive as possible they are excited to begin in-person events. They are free to join but a $10 donation will go towards scholarships for UTSA students in the health and wellness field. You can register for an upcoming session here.