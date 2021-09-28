Partly Cloudy icon
96º

Local News

San Antonio Beer Festival returns in October with 400+ premium, craft brews

🍺🍺🍺

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: Things To Do, H-E-B, San Antonio, Beer
San Antonio Beer Festival
San Antonio Beer Festival (© Jaime Monzon 2019)

SAN ANTONIO – Cheers for beers! The 15th annual San Antonio Beer Festival is returning in October.

More than 400 premium and craft beers will be available from 100+ breweries around the globe at San Antonio Beer Festival which takes place Oct. 16.

There will be porters, stouts, pilsners, ales, wheats, sours, Belgians, ciders, lagers with unique casks, one-of-a-kind collaborations and more.

San Antonio Beer Festival is presented by H-E-B and a portion of the profits benefit the San Antonio Food Bank.

This is a rain or shine event that takes place at Crockett Park, located at 1300 N Main Avenue, and all guests must be at least 21-years-old.

General admission tickets are still available but all VIP tickets are already sold out for the festival.

Related:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

email