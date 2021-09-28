San Antonio Beer Festival returns in October with 400+ premium, craft brews

SAN ANTONIO – Cheers for beers! The 15th annual San Antonio Beer Festival is returning in October.

More than 400 premium and craft beers will be available from 100+ breweries around the globe at San Antonio Beer Festival which takes place Oct. 16.

There will be porters, stouts, pilsners, ales, wheats, sours, Belgians, ciders, lagers with unique casks, one-of-a-kind collaborations and more.

San Antonio Beer Festival is presented by H-E-B and a portion of the profits benefit the San Antonio Food Bank.

This is a rain or shine event that takes place at Crockett Park, located at 1300 N Main Avenue, and all guests must be at least 21-years-old.

General admission tickets are still available but all VIP tickets are already sold out for the festival.

