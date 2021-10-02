Cigarette leads to mobile home fire on South Side, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A mobile home on the South Side had significant damage after a fire Saturday evening, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

Firefighters received a call for a fire in the 12800 block of Applewhite Road around 4:30 p.m.

SAFD says a man put his cigarette in a trash can and then fell asleep. A blanket eventually fell onto the trash can and caught fire, igniting the mobile home.

The fire was fairly well-involved when crews arrived but they were able to quickly extinguish the flames, the fire department said.

The homeowner was able to escape the mobile home, uninjured, according to SAFD.

The fire caused around $25,000 to $30,000 in damages, fire officials said.

The American Red Cross and the Burned Out Survivors Fund will be assisting the homeowner.

