City leaders explain why people continue moving to New Braunfels

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – New Braunfels, which is known for its famous water park, rivers and German roots, has been steadily growing for three decades, according to city officials.

Kevin Joshua, owner of Trinity Mover’s, a moving company in New Braunfels, said business has been booming.

“I’m seeing a lot of in-town moves with people who are relocating not just from California and New York, Tennessee, Michigan,” Joshua said.

The city’s location along the Interstate 35 corridor between San Antonio and Austin plays a key factor in the growth.

“People are wanting to get out of the big metropolitan areas. And so, they’re coming to live in what is still very delicately called our Hill Country,” said New Braunfels Mayor Rusty Brockman.

In 2010, there were more than 57,000 people living in the city. In 2020, the population swelled to more than 90,000.

“There’s a lot of homes being built, a lot of multifamily is being built,” Brockman said.

In 2015, city officials estimate more than 900 new homes were built. This year, more than 1,400 permits for new homes have already been issued. The city has also issued four apartment complex permits compared to one last year.

Since 2015, the city estimates that at least 800 new businesses opened in New Braunfels. One of the industries growing there is manufacturing.

“We have a lot of manufacturing bases here. Whether it’s automobile manufacture, component manufacturers with Canadian General Tower that exports its products all over the world, to the recent announcement of the Continental Motors plant that’s going to be producing components and systems for automated driving and self-driving cars,” said Jeff Jewel, City of New Braunfels Economic and Community Development Director.

Over the new few years, Jewell said officials will continue to work to improve the experience of downtown.

“Whether it’s adding more hotel accommodations or working with business owners to expand, expand their offerings,” Jewell said.

Residents like Joshua welcome the growth, but with one condition.

“Long as the people that are coming here have the same type of values that we always have, that we’ve always had,” Joshua said.

