‘This is what people call a hit’: SAPD homicide detective testifies in John Scharringhausen murder trial

SAN ANTONIO – Autopsy photos, surveillance video, phone records and text messages were all presented to the jury on Day 2 of the John Scharringhausen murder trial.

Scharringhausen is accused of shooting and killing Anthony Sanks on Jan. 7, 2020.

According to police, the two knew each other and were planning to kill another individual, but Scharringhausen turned on Sanks and killed him instead.

“This is what people call a hit,” homicide detective Lawrence Saize said.

Saize also testified about phone calls and text messages exchanged by the two men leading up to Sanks’ murder.

The last text message Sanks received said, “I’m outside.” The text was made a few minutes before the first 911 call was made about shots being fired at the apartment complex where Sanks lived.

Bexar County Medical Examiner Dr. James Feig said that Sanks was shot 10 times and during the autopsy, eight bullets were recovered from his body.

Ad

“The manner of death is homicide and the cause of death is gunshot wounds,” Feig said.

At some point during his trial, Scharringhausen is expected to testify in his defense. If he is found guilty, he faces 5 to 99 years or life in prison.

Related: