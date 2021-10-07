Bexar County Sheriff’s Office recruits boomers with new hiring campaign

SAN ANTONIO – Age is but a number if you’re wanting to start a career with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The BCSO announced Thursday that it is hiring boomers, meaning even if you’re way over the age of 18, you can still start a law enforcement career with them. There is no max age limit.

“With the ‘Boomer Campaign’, we are specifically targeting an older generation who may have been turned away from other professions due to their age or who may simply want to come out of retirement and begin their second or possibly third career,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

BCSO said one of its boomers, Deputy Mark Rodrigue, 63, joined the sheriff’s office at the age of 59.

He was previously working at an area YMCA when he met Sheriff Javier Salazar and decided to pursue a career as a sheriff’s deputy, according to the BCSO.

Rodrigue also served as a military training instructor for the Air Force. You can learn more about his background in the video below:

❗️BOOMERS WANTED❗️ Meet 63 year old, Deputy Mark Rodrigue Deputy Rodrigue joined the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at... Posted by Bexar County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, October 7, 2021

The sheriff’s office also said it has a retirement program that is “one of the best in the state.”

“With our 2-for-1 retirement program, employees are vested after only eight years,” the BCSO said in a release.

Anyone who is interested in applying with the BCSO is urged to call 210-335-JOBS.

