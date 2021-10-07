Couple wanted in robbery, cutting at Dick’s Sporting Goods on North Side, police say

Dick's Sporting Goods in the 300 block of N.W. Loop 410 in the San Pedro Crossing shopping mall was robbed on Aug. 19, 2021, police said.

SAN ANTONIo – The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a couple wanted in a robbery and cutting at Dick’s Sporting Goods on the North Side.

The couple robbed the store on Aug. 19 in the 300 block of N.W. Loop 410 in the San Pedro Crossing shopping mall, just north of North Star Mall, according to SAPD.

They selected several items from the shelves and went to the exit without paying. When an employee confronted them, the man pulled out a knife and cut the employee in the hand, police said.

The man and woman then left on foot.

Anyone with information on the couple is asked to contact SAPD’s Robbery Task Force Unit at 210-207-0300.

