Kerr County man pleads guilty in crash that killed 4 members of Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club

KERR COUNTY, Texas – A Kerr County man pleaded guilty Wednesday in a drunk driving crash that killed four Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club members in July 2020.

According to the Kerr County Clerk’s Office, Ivan Robles Navejas, 28, pleaded guilty to four counts of intoxication manslaughter and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Robles Navejas was arrested on July 18, 2020, after he was driving from Medina toward Kerrville when he crossed the center stripe in the roadway and crashed head-on with several motorcyclists of the club, the Kerr County Sheriff’s office said.

Officials said Joseph Paglia, president of the TBLLEMC Chicago chapter and retired officer with the Niles City Police Department; Jerry Wayne Harbour, Thin Blue Line ambassador, Lt. Col. Army (retired) and pilot for Eastern Airlines (retired); and Michael White, secretary of the TBLLEMC Chicago chapter, were killed in the crash.

Joseph Lazo, whose leg was crushed in the crash, succumbed to his injuries later that month. Lazo was a police department sergeant in Niles, Illinois, according to David Weed, the motorcycle club’s public information officer.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials told KSAT last July that Navejas does not have legal status in the United States.

Navejas encountered ICE in November 2016 after a DWI arrest in Kerr County. However, officials said he did not meet the agency’s enforcement priorities at the time.

Court records showed that, at the time of the crash, Navejas was also out on bond for an aggravated assault charge in Bexar County in 2018.

Navejas is set to have a sentencing hearing in January 2022.