Records show driver arrested after crashing into NE Side home had prior DWI conviction

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have identified a driver who is accused of crashing into a Northeast Side home and injuring a three-year-old girl late Wednesday night.

Charles Aron Slaughter, 49, has been arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated and failure to stop and render aid causing injury.

Records show Slaughter also has a prior DWI conviction from 2015.

Wyndale Street crash image. (KSAT)

He is accused of driving while intoxicated, causing his car to plow into a home in the 600 block of Wyndale after 11:30 p.m.

The car went through the front wall into a bedroom where a three-year-old girl was sleeping.

Her father, Carlos Duran, says the girl’s bed was sent flying about six feet, along with bricks, drywall and a planter.

“The main complaint when she was a little bit shaken up, her eyes were full of dirt and debris,” he said.

A three-year-old girl who was asleep in this front bedroom was thrown about six feet, according to her father. She suffered only minor injuries. (KSAT 12 News)

Although he says his daughter did not suffer any serious injuries, she was taken to a hospital for observation.

His two other children, ages 10 and 12, also were home at the time.

Duran says they were in a different room and were not hurt.

Somehow all of them slept through what had to be a noisy incident, Duran says.

“I was woken up by police, San Antonio police, and at that moment I realized what happened,” he says.

Neighbors apparently missed the action, too.

Early Thursday morning, some of them stopped and asked news crews what had happened.

One woman offered a possible explanation, saying that many of the homes in the neighborhood were built to block out loud noises because they sit in an airport flight path.

After the Wednesday night car crash, another driver who was passing by stopped and did what she could to comfort Duran’s daughter.

She happened to be a nurse.

“That was an angel, that’s all I have to say. I’m very thankful for her,” Duran said.

Police say Slaughter, meanwhile, had gotten out of his car and tried to run.

Officers were able to catch up with him just a few blocks away.

Duran says he is stunned that the crash happened at all, given that his home is at the top of a slope with a wall in front of the bedroom.