Man crashes vehicle into home injuring toddler, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 40s is in custody after he drove a vehicle into a North Side home, injuring a 3-year-old child who was inside, San Antonio police said Thursday.

The incident occurred around 11:45 p.m. at a home in the 600 block of Wyndale Street, not far from Harry Wurzbach Road and Loop 410.

According to police, the man crashed his vehicle into the house, injuring the toddler who was in her room. The man then got out of the vehicle and fled on foot, police said.

SAPD said a nurse driving by on her way home from work saw the crash happen and sprang into action, helping the little girl. The father of the child was asleep and didn’t hear the crash and was shocked when officers knocked at the door, police said.

The driver of the vehicle was later found and taken into custody on suspicion of DWI and for fleeing the scene. His name has not been released.

The 3-year-old girl was taken by EMS to University Hospital with minor injuries. She is expected to be OK. The father of the child said two other kids were also home but in a different room and not hurt.