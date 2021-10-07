San Antonio state Rep. exploring run for Bexar County Judge

Just hours after Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff announced he will not seek re-election, a San Antonio state representative announced her intent to run for the position.

State Rep. Ina Minjarez, who has represented House District 124 since 2015, formed an exploratory committee as she considers the bid for county judge.

“For as long as I can remember, I have wanted to help others, and I have let that guide me in my career,” Minjarez said in a news release.

Before serving as a state lawmaker, Minjarez was a prosecutor in the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office, focusing on crimes against children.

Minjarez asked voters to take a community survey on her website about the needs of the community.

“No poll or consultant will ever be as honest as members of our community will be, so I am asking you directly: how can we make Bexar County better together,” Minjarez said.

In the meantime, Minjarez will continue representing her district amid an ongoing third special session in the Texas Legislature.

Wolff’s announcement came Wednesday during his State of the County address to the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce. His political life spanned more than three decades.

Wolff said he made his decision not to seek another term while reading an article in the Wall Street Journal a few months ago that had a picture of an aging, senior executive being wheeled out on a dolly with a potted plant in his lap.

“I showed that picture to Tracy (his wife), and said, ‘I don’t want to go that way. I want to walk out with my head held high and go when I think I’m at the top of my game,’” Nelson told the attendees.

Wolff said he will serve out the rest of his one year and three months left in his term so that plenty of “good candidates” can have time to make their announcement before the March Primary in 2022.

He has held the position since 2001, winning five terms. Before that, he has served as a state representative, state senator and city councilman.

