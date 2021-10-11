SAPD searching for gunman who fatally shot woman in front of husband in summer 2020

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are still searching for the person who fatally shot a woman as she sat next to her husband inside their vehicle last year.

Shaniqua Jatosh-Marie Brown was gunned down at 2:40 a.m. on July 20, 2020, outside the couple’s apartment in the 2100 block of NE Loop 410.

Police said Brown and her husband were sitting in their Chevrolet Malibu when a dark-colored BMW drove up. Someone exited that vehicle and fired several shots at Brown and her husband, according to SAPD.

Brown was hit several times by the gunfire and died at the scene. Her husband was not injured.

Police said the suspect vehicle fled toward Northeast Loop 410.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to felony arrests in the crime.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

