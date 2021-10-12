2 children bitten by rattlesnakes at 2 Texas parks within days, Austin EMS says

SAN ANTONIO – Two children in the Austin area are recovering from rattlesnake bites that happened at two separate parks within days of each other.

The Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services said the latest case happened Monday at Pace Bend Park, which is along the Colorado River and near Briarcliff.

ATCEMS paramedics, STAR Flight and the Pedernales Fire Department responded to the call and the pediatric patient was transported to a hospital.

That was the second rattlesnake bite in two days, according to ACTEMS.

KVUE reported that another child was bitten Saturday at the Lake Hills Community Park, which is also along the Colorado River and just west of Loop 360.

“Be aware that snakes may be in or around water, tall grass, fallen logs, outcroppings, hiding under debris or other objects, or in animal burrows,” ATCEMS tweeted.

They also say to not touch or pick up a snake and recommend heavy footwear and snake-proof pants and boots.

If someone gets bitten by a snake, they should remain calm, seek medical attention and take a picture of the snake if possible so it can be identified.

To apply first aid while waiting for paramedics to arrive, they should lay or sit down with the bite above the level of the heart, remove jewelry before the swelling starts, wash the bite, cover the bite with a clean dressing, and mark the edge of the swelling with the time.

A person is five times more likely to be killed by lightning than a snakebite, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

#ATCEMSMedics, @pedernales_fire, & @STAR_Flight_TC are currently on scene at Pace Bend Park for a pediatric patient with a rattlesnake bite. The patient will be transported by STARFlight. This is the 2nd pediatric rattlesnake bite that we have responded to in the last two days. pic.twitter.com/YbmLDTh3A3 — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) October 11, 2021

