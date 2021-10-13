San Antonio’s Fideo Loco Festival will serve unlimited samples while supporting anti-bullying nonprofit

SAN ANTONIO – The 4th annual Fideo Loco Festival is returning to San Antonio in November but the event is more than just an excuse to eat your favorite comfort good.

Festival founder Roxanne Quintero is also on a mission to stop bullying.

“I started the festival in 2017 with hopes of promoting anti-bullying and cyberbullying,” said Quintero. “My nephews were being bullied and I wanted to get the community involved and give back to a nonprofit organization that would dedicate their time educating kids today about bullying.”

Ten percent of the proceeds from ticket sales for the Fideo Loco Festival will go to SA Bully Free — a nonprofit organization that addresses bullying issues in public schools, community centers, private corporations through commitment pep rallies.

“I’m hoping at some point we’ll be able to give more but we aren’t at that level yet where we are full of sponsorships,” said Quintero.

Ad

“With my youngest nephew still being bullied, I couldn’t just sit back and not give again,” Quintero said. “I, myself as an adult have experienced bullying because of my weight, but I choose to look at myself from the inside rather than the outside.”

The event was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and is returning for its fourth year from noon to 5 p.m. on Nov. 6 at Far West Event Center, located at 2502 Pleasanton Road.

There will be live music, market vendors, a performance from Ballet Folklorico and unlimited fideo samples, while supplies last.

General admission presale tickets are $12 in advance and $20 for day-of admission at the festival grounds. Masks will be required when not sampling the food.

Fideo Loco weather is definitely in the air, grab the Pre-Sale Tickets today #linkinbio or visit www.fideoloco.com.... Posted by Fideo Loco Festival & Cook-Off on Tuesday, October 12, 2021

Related: