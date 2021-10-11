7 corn mazes you should check out this fall

Corn mazes are coming to South and Central Texas!

SAN ANTONIO – Corn mazes are a family-friendly fall tradition and there are seven located in San Antonio and the surrounding areas that you can visit.

From big to small, there are tons of different mazes to choose from.

Some locations offer more than just a maze - there are also pumpkin patches and other various activities at several of the corn maze locations.

Barton Hill Farms - There are more than 30 things to do at this Bastrop farm. In addition to traditional family-friendly activities like exploring a pumpkin patch and trekking through the corn maze, you can also pick your own flowers. Live music is also scheduled on select dates throughout the fall season.

Circle-N-Maze - Every year this maze in La Vernia has a different whimsical design and this year’s maze is “Wizard of Oz” themed. Guests can also enjoy a pumpkin patch, petting zoo, picture stations, a mini-maze (for the younger crowd), hay bales for climbing, slides, corn pit, tire climb, a sandpit, bouncy balls, roping area and sensory stations.

Graff 7A Ranch - This ranch in Hondo offers everything from a corn maze to hayrides. There’s a MatterCorn Slide Mountain, barrel train, kiddie korral, hay bale jump and tons of other kid activities.

Jenschke Orchards - This farm in Fredericksburg has a giant corn maze, corn hole, Texas-sized jumpy pillow, wagon rides and cowboy roping.

Rocky Creek Maze - This maze is a bit of a drive but there’s an 8-acre corn maze, a 15-foot hay slide and a 65-foot frog hopper. Located in Moulton, this corn maze is an annual tradition for Chaloupla Farm. There are also hay rides and a pumpkin patch.

Sweet Berry Farm - This farm in Marble Falls has several different mazes to explore. There are also pony rides on select days, pick-your-own flower opportunities, face painting, scarecrow stuffing, hayrides, a barrel train and more.

Traders Village - There are actually three mazes at Traders Village in San Antonio. They’re located across 10 acres with one maze designed specifically for tiny tots that is just under a half-mile long. Access to a pumpkin patch and petting zoo are included with the price of admission.

Admission price and visiting hours for the mazes vary by location.

