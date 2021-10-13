World’s biggest bounce house is returning to San Antonio

HELOTES, Texas – The biggest bounce house in the world is heading back to San Antonio this November.

Big Bounce America will return Nov. 12-14 at the Helotes Festival Grounds, located at 12132 Leslie Road, near Bandera Road and Loop 1604.

Big Bounce America was certified as the largest inflatable bouncy castle by Guinness World Records in May of 2018 at 11,433 square feet - but now it’s even bigger.

According to the company’s website, Big Bounce America has been supersized to 13,000 square feet of fun with 32-foot candy-colored turrets.

“We’ve got basketball hoops for those big-air slam-dunks, climbing towers that reach to the sky, a giant slide that takes you outside the main structure and lands you into a ball-pit, over-sized couches and chairs for you to chill on and even a 20ft tall, multi-colored rabbit for you to climb inside and get up close and personal with,” Big Bounce America officials said.

Ticket prices vary for different age groups and start at $19 for toddlers.

Sessions last three hours per ticket and include a dedicated time slot and unlimited access to all the inflatables.

