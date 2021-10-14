Help stomp out bullying with teal cookie dough

October is National Bullying Prevention Month, and one local teen is using a sweet treat to put an end to bullying in schools.

SAN ANTONIO – During the month of October, communities around the nation unite to educate and raise awareness on a growing issue that affects so many: bullying.

Raziel Sink said she was in the fourth grade when she first began to be made fun of by her peers.

“They would like, steal my stuff, throw it back and forth, get me in trouble with the teacher and would destroy some of my property,” Sink said.

Sink said the bullying went far beyond name-calling and left her in tears most days. Her mother, Erin, opted for Raziel to transfer schools.

“I remember it was heartbreaking. I’d try to be strong for her,” Erin said. “She just wants to try and protect other people from going through what she went through. So, she used the bullying to make her stronger.”

Within a year in 2016, Raziel created her organization Bullying Stops Today.

“The mission is to bring awareness to bullying and bullying prevention, and what to do if you see bullying happen,” Raziel said.

Through her organization, Raziel is able to visit students in grades Pre-K through 12th for presentations and offer resources including books and awareness bracelets.

In order to continue funding the free resources and to raise awareness, Raziel teamed up with Scooped Cookie Dough Bar. Together, they created the Kindness Cookie Dough, a teal-colored treat.

“It’s a teal sugar cookie dough because teal is the color of bullying prevention awareness, and then it has white chocolate chips, peanut butter chips and regular chocolate chips to… represent people of different races and ethnicities coming together,” she said.

Each scoop will benefit her mission to stand up, speak out and stop bullying.

For any victim of bullying, Raziel shared these words.

“Stand up for yourself and know that what bullies are saying isn’t true,” Raziel said. “You are more than what they know.”

The kindness flavor will be available at Scooped Cookie Dough Bar all month long. Scooped is located in far North East San Antonio at 18771 FM 2252 Building 23, San Antonio, TX 78266.

To learn more about Bullying Stops Today, click here.