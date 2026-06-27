San Antonio man who admitted to killing actor Jonathan Joss scheduled to appear in court

Sigfredo Ceja Alvarez, who has been charged with the murder of actor Jonathan Joss, appeared in court on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A South Side man, who told San Antonio police he shot actor Jonathan Joss during a June 2025 dispute, is expected back in a Bexar County courtroom.

According to court records, Sigfredo Ceja Alvarez, 57, is scheduled to appear Monday morning before Judge Joel Perez in Bexar County’s 437th Criminal District Court.

Recommended Videos

KSAT plans to livestream the court appearance at approximately 9 a.m. in this article. Delays are possible. If there is not a livestream available, please check back at a later time.

When Alvarez last appeared in court May 13, both the prosecution and defense told Perez they were in the process of interviewing witnesses and building their respective cases.

Background

Joss, 59, was shot just after 7 p.m. on June 1, 2025, in the 200 block of Dorsey Drive near Pleasanton Road — the same site where Joss’ home caught fire back on Jan. 23, 2025.

According to a San Antonio Police Department report obtained by KSAT, Joss was at the property to check his mail. A witness told police they saw Alvarez park behind the vehicle Joss was in. Alvarez then began arguing with Joss outside the vehicle.

The witness also told officers that Alvarez threatened to shoot Joss before he shot him with a rifle.

Joss was pronounced dead at the scene.

After he was detained by an SAPD officer, Alvarez told the officer, “I shot him,” according to the police report.

Three days after the shooting, Alvarez was released from the Bexar County jail after a judge set his bond at $200,000.

In a June 24, 2025, interview, lead defense attorney Nico LaHood told KSAT that his client was defending himself.

“This was leading up, unfortunately,” LaHood said on June 24, 2025. “And, as you know, people in Texas have a right not to be a victim. You have a right to self-defense. You have a right to the defense of third persons legally and under the law, and we believe that applies here.”

Joss, who voiced John Redcorn on the animated series “King Of The Hill,” also had a recurring role in the live-action sitcom “Parks and Recreation,” among other noteworthy roles.

More recent coverage of this story on KSAT: