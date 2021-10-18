Celebrate Día de los Muertos at one of the largest festivals of its kind in the US

SAN ANTONIO – One of the largest Día de los Muertos festivals in the United States takes place in downtown San Antonio.

Muertos Fest, named one of the best fall festivals in the nation by National Geographic in 2019, is set to return for the 9th year this October.

More than 100,000 people are expected to attend Muertos Fest from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Oct. 23 and noon to 9 p.m. on Oct. 24

Muertos Fest is separate from the Day Of The Dead River Parade, which will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 29.

The festival takes place in downtown San Antonio at Hemisfair and this year will feature a record-setting sixty altar installations designed by families, artists, and community members.

The altars will line East Nueva Street along the main walkway of Hemisfair and festival attendees will be able to leave offerings at the interactive Community Living Altar.

“Muertos Fest 2021 consists of programming that most importantly, embraces the tradition and dignity of Día de los Muertos,” said festival artistic director Jim Mendiola. “The event celebrates the lives lived of those loved ones we remember with music and stories and our community altar makers, and the artists who are a true reflection of South Texas and our unique way of celebrating Day of the Dead.”

The best part about this family-friendly event? It’s free.

Join us on October 23 & 24 at Hemisfair for our 9th annual Dia de los Muertos Celebration! Come experience tradition, enjoy live music, workshops and over 60 altares created by local artists, families and organizations. Learn more at https://t.co/I8NkM94Sq9 pic.twitter.com/MBgh4fbihU — Dia de los Muertos (@muertosfest) October 14, 2021

There will also be a digital broadcast if you’d prefer to stay socially distant but still want to celebrate.

The official lineup for Muertos Fest includes more than forty musicians and bands, dance groups and poets.

Muertos Fest’s main stage will be located adjacent to the Magik Theatre and feature traditional conjunto performances from:

National Medal of Arts Recipient Santiago Jimenez

NEA National Heritage Fellow Eva Ybarra

One of People Magazine’s “10 Favorite Up and Coming Latinx Musical Acts” - Luna Luna

2020 Latin Grammy nominee for Best Pop/Rock Album Gina Chavez

Other performers include:

El Dusty, Piñata Protest, Money Chicha, FEA, Estereomance, Eddie & the Valiants, Bidi Banda, Volcán, Los Nahuatlatos, Mariachi Las Alteñas, Guadalupe Dance Company, Tiarra Girls, Honey Bunny, Tarasco Tropical, Canción Cannibal Cabaret, Grupo Tan, Blackbird Sing, Juan & Armando Tejeda, Tallercito de Son, Fantastico, Pavel Demon & the Revenant, Mariachi Nuevo Jalisco, Mariachi Flor de Jalisco, Las Monas, San Antonio Parks & Recreation Dance Program

There will be a procession of Las Monas, larger than life-size puppets, a signature feature of Muertos Fest, at 7 p.m. on Oct. 23 and 3 p.m. on Oct. 24.

More than 50 local vendors will also be on hand selling their wares at an art market.

