Clear icon
64º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Pest droppings, broken urinal lead to low score at West Side Mexican restaurant

Tony’s Tacos To Go received a score of 76 from health inspectors

Dillon Collier, Investigative Reporter

Tags: BKD, Behind The Kitchen Door, Business, Food, San Antonio, Local business
Tony’s Tacos To Go, located in the 1400 block of Castroville Rd., received a score of 76 from health inspectors.
Tony’s Tacos To Go, located in the 1400 block of Castroville Rd., received a score of 76 from health inspectors. (Photo courtesy of Google)

SAN ANTONIO – A Mexican Restaurant on the city’s West Side was ordered to go through a reinspection in August after pest droppings were found in a storage area.

Tony’s Tacos To Go, located in the 1400 block of Castroville Rd., received a score of 76 and was also cited for having a urinal that was out of order.

Restaurant staff was also using trash bags to cover baking sheets of dough and beef stored in a walk-in cooler was not covered.

To see more health inspection scores and to go Behind the Kitchen Door with Dillon Collier, click HERE for our special section.

Score Guide:

  • 100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)
  • 89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)
  • 79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Other scores this week:

  • Buffalo Wild Wings, 18410 U.S. 281 North, 100
  • Cocina El Jibarazo, 1790 Austin Hwy., 100
  • La Sorrentina, 3330 Culebra Rd., 100
  • Outlaw Kitchens, 2919 N. Flores St., 100
  • La Gloria, 100 E. Grayson St., 99
  • Camacho’s Mexican Restaurant, 5895 Babcock Rd., 97
  • Lucky Ballroom, 1340 Callaghan Rd., 97
  • Nicha’s, 3119 Roosevelt Ave., 97
  • Earth Burger, 2501 Nacogdoches Rd., 96
  • Cross Eyed Seagull, 19141 Stone Oak Pkwy., 95
  • Culebra Super Meat Market, 1630 Bandera Rd., 95
  • Pizza Italia, 3023 Thousand Oaks, 93
  • Las Islas Marias, 1527 Hillcrest Dr., 92
  • Plaza’s Mexican Restaurant, 1516 Basse Rd., 92
  • Hacienda Jalisco, 1602 Bandera Rd., 91
  • Taqueria Arandas, 7055 W. Military Dr., 88
  • Smoothies Extreme Nutrition, 18402 U.S. 281 North, 86
  • Golden Wok, 822 Wurzbach Rd., 85
  • I 10 Icehouse, 9518 Console Dr., 84
  • Asian Star Buffet, 9919 Colonial Sq., 82
  • Damasco Mediterranean Buffet, 4841 Fredericksburg Rd., 80
  • Tony’s Tacos To Go, 1402 Castroville Rd., 76

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

Check out more restaurant scores by clicking here.

Behind the Kitchen Door image. (KSAT)

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Emmy-award winning reporter Dillon Collier joined the KSAT 12 Defenders in 2016. Dillon's investigative stories air weeknights on the Nightbeat. He provides restaurant health reports for KSAT's "Behind the Kitchen Door." Dillon is a two-time Houston Press Club Journalist of the Year and a Texas Associated Press Broadcasters Reporter of the Year.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram