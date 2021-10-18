Pest droppings, broken urinal lead to low score at West Side Mexican restaurant

Tony’s Tacos To Go, located in the 1400 block of Castroville Rd., received a score of 76 from health inspectors.

SAN ANTONIO – A Mexican Restaurant on the city’s West Side was ordered to go through a reinspection in August after pest droppings were found in a storage area.

Tony’s Tacos To Go, located in the 1400 block of Castroville Rd., received a score of 76 and was also cited for having a urinal that was out of order.

Restaurant staff was also using trash bags to cover baking sheets of dough and beef stored in a walk-in cooler was not covered.

To see more health inspection scores and to go Behind the Kitchen Door with Dillon Collier, click HERE for our special section.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Other scores this week:

Buffalo Wild Wings, 18410 U.S. 281 North, 100

Cocina El Jibarazo, 1790 Austin Hwy., 100

La Sorrentina, 3330 Culebra Rd., 100

Outlaw Kitchens, 2919 N. Flores St., 100

La Gloria, 100 E. Grayson St., 99

Camacho’s Mexican Restaurant, 5895 Babcock Rd., 97

Lucky Ballroom, 1340 Callaghan Rd., 97

Nicha’s, 3119 Roosevelt Ave., 97

Earth Burger, 2501 Nacogdoches Rd., 96

Cross Eyed Seagull, 19141 Stone Oak Pkwy., 95

Culebra Super Meat Market, 1630 Bandera Rd., 95

Pizza Italia, 3023 Thousand Oaks, 93

Las Islas Marias, 1527 Hillcrest Dr., 92

Plaza’s Mexican Restaurant, 1516 Basse Rd., 92

Hacienda Jalisco, 1602 Bandera Rd., 91

Taqueria Arandas, 7055 W. Military Dr., 88

Smoothies Extreme Nutrition, 18402 U.S. 281 North, 86

Golden Wok, 822 Wurzbach Rd., 85

I 10 Icehouse, 9518 Console Dr., 84

Asian Star Buffet, 9919 Colonial Sq., 82

Damasco Mediterranean Buffet, 4841 Fredericksburg Rd., 80

Tony’s Tacos To Go, 1402 Castroville Rd., 76

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

Ad

Check out more restaurant scores by clicking here.