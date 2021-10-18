Pest droppings, broken urinal lead to low score at West Side Mexican restaurant

SAN ANTONIO – A Mexican Restaurant on the city’s West Side was ordered to go through a reinspection in August after pest droppings were found in a storage area.
Tony’s Tacos To Go, located in the 1400 block of Castroville Rd., received a score of 76 and was also cited for having a urinal that was out of order.
Restaurant staff was also using trash bags to cover baking sheets of dough and beef stored in a walk-in cooler was not covered.
Score Guide:
- 100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)
- 89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)
- 79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)
Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores
Other scores this week:
- Buffalo Wild Wings, 18410 U.S. 281 North, 100
- Cocina El Jibarazo, 1790 Austin Hwy., 100
- La Sorrentina, 3330 Culebra Rd., 100
- Outlaw Kitchens, 2919 N. Flores St., 100
- La Gloria, 100 E. Grayson St., 99
- Camacho’s Mexican Restaurant, 5895 Babcock Rd., 97
- Lucky Ballroom, 1340 Callaghan Rd., 97
- Nicha’s, 3119 Roosevelt Ave., 97
- Earth Burger, 2501 Nacogdoches Rd., 96
- Cross Eyed Seagull, 19141 Stone Oak Pkwy., 95
- Culebra Super Meat Market, 1630 Bandera Rd., 95
- Pizza Italia, 3023 Thousand Oaks, 93
- Las Islas Marias, 1527 Hillcrest Dr., 92
- Plaza’s Mexican Restaurant, 1516 Basse Rd., 92
- Hacienda Jalisco, 1602 Bandera Rd., 91
- Taqueria Arandas, 7055 W. Military Dr., 88
- Smoothies Extreme Nutrition, 18402 U.S. 281 North, 86
- Golden Wok, 822 Wurzbach Rd., 85
- I 10 Icehouse, 9518 Console Dr., 84
- Asian Star Buffet, 9919 Colonial Sq., 82
- Damasco Mediterranean Buffet, 4841 Fredericksburg Rd., 80
- Tony’s Tacos To Go, 1402 Castroville Rd., 76
For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.