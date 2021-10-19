Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

3 seriously injured in far Northwest Side rollover that caused power outage

Crash happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday at Shaenfield Road and Canter Horse

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Tim Stewart, Photojournalist

Tags: Helotes, Traffic
Authorities respond to a rollover crash on Tuesday, Oct. 19 at Shaenfield Road near Canter Horse.
Authorities respond to a rollover crash on Tuesday, Oct. 19 at Shaenfield Road near Canter Horse. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A rollover crash on the far Northwest Side left three people injured and hundreds of people without power Tuesday morning.

Helotes police said that around 3 a.m., a driver heading eastbound on Shaenfield Road near Canter Horse hit a median, drove out of control and rolled over into a field.

When officers arrived, three people with serious injuries were outside the vehicle. At least one of them, if not all, was ejected from the vehicle, police said.

Their condition is unknown at this time, but officers said their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

The car cut right through a power pole causing outages throughout the area. At one point, there were hundreds of outages but all were restored by 5:30 a.m.

About the Authors:

Rebecca Salinas has worked as a digital journalist in San Antonio for six years.

Katrina Webber was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas.

