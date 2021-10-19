3 seriously injured in far Northwest Side rollover that caused power outage

Authorities respond to a rollover crash on Tuesday, Oct. 19 at Shaenfield Road near Canter Horse.

SAN ANTONIO – A rollover crash on the far Northwest Side left three people injured and hundreds of people without power Tuesday morning.

Helotes police said that around 3 a.m., a driver heading eastbound on Shaenfield Road near Canter Horse hit a median, drove out of control and rolled over into a field.

When officers arrived, three people with serious injuries were outside the vehicle. At least one of them, if not all, was ejected from the vehicle, police said.

Their condition is unknown at this time, but officers said their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

The car cut right through a power pole causing outages throughout the area. At one point, there were hundreds of outages but all were restored by 5:30 a.m.

