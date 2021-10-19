Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Woman driving at high rate of speed crashes into pole at North Side intersection

Crash happened early Monday at Encanta and Leonhardt Road

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

A woman crashed her vehicle into a pole at the intersection of Encanta and Leonhardt Road on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021.
A woman crashed her vehicle into a pole at the intersection of Encanta and Leonhardt Road on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was taken to the hospital overnight after San Antonio police say she crashed her vehicle at a high rate of speed on the North Side.

The crash happened around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday cnot far from Thousand Oaks Drive.

An officer at the scene said the woman was traveling on Leonhardt and wrecked out when she came upon a corner.

Her vehicle slammed into a utility pole, where a homeless man was sleeping, but he was not injured, police said.

The driver, believed to be in her late 20s or early 30s, was taken to the hospital due to a laceration on her face in which her cheekbone was exposed.

Crews with CPS Energy were on the scene to repair the pole.

A woman crashed her vehicle into a pole at the intersection of Encanta and Leonhardt Road on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (KSAT)

