Woman driving at high rate of speed crashes into pole at North Side intersection

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was taken to the hospital overnight after San Antonio police say she crashed her vehicle at a high rate of speed on the North Side.

The crash happened around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday cnot far from Thousand Oaks Drive.

An officer at the scene said the woman was traveling on Leonhardt and wrecked out when she came upon a corner.

Her vehicle slammed into a utility pole, where a homeless man was sleeping, but he was not injured, police said.

The driver, believed to be in her late 20s or early 30s, was taken to the hospital due to a laceration on her face in which her cheekbone was exposed.

Crews with CPS Energy were on the scene to repair the pole.

