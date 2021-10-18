SAPD releases more footage showing person of interest in SW Side fatal stabbing

SAPD Homicide Detectives need your help identifying a person of interest in the September 25 murder of Christopher Olivarez.

SAPD Homicide Detectives need your help identifying a person of interest in the September 25 murder of Christopher Olivarez.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department on Monday released more video they hope will identify a person of interest in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 40-year-old man.

Surveillance videos show a man leaving the home of the victim, Christopher Olivarez, in the 300 block of Kirk Place on Sept. 25.

San Antonio police follow new lead in Christopher Olivarez murder case

Police officers were dispatched to Olivarez’s home around 7:43 a.m. on Sept. 25, and when they arrived, they found him with trauma wounds on his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy later revealed Olivarez was stabbed.

If you know who the man is in the video or have information about the case, call SAPD’s Homicide Unit at 210-207-7635, reference case number SAPD21190351.

Related Stories: