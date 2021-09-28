SAPD searching for person who fatally stabbed man on Southwest Side, stole his Lexus

Christopher Olivarez, 40, was found stabbed to death on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in the 300 block of Kirk Place, according to SAPD.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a person who fatally stabbed a local television account executive and stole his Lexus.

Christopher Olivarez, 40, was found unresponsive around 8 a.m. Saturday, in the 300 block of Kirk Place, near Garland Street on the Southwest Side. Police said Olivarez was lying in a yard, unresponsive, with what appeared to be stab wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, and an autopsy later confirmed he died from a stabbing.

Police initially said that officers found a dog near the man but no witnesses. The dog was taken in by Animal Care Services.

Detectives believe whoever stabbed Olivarez stole his 2014, four-door white Lexus IS with the license plate number HPH4110.

The vehicle has been listed as stolen, police said.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact SAPD’s homicide unit at 210-207-7635.

According to News 4 San Antonio, Olivarez worked as an account executive at the Sinclair stations from 2012-2016. His LinkedIn profile shows that he was most recently employed as an account executive with KCWX.

