Medical examiner still working to identify man killed in downtown hit and run crash

Victim was hit by dark-colored Dodge Charger, witnesses say

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Tim Stewart, Photojournalist

Navarro Street fatal crash image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office is still working to positively identify a man who was hit by a car and killed on a downtown street Monday night.

San Antonio police, meanwhile, are still trying to find the driver who hit him.

A preliminary police report says the victim, believed to be 41-years-old, was crossing the intersection diagonally at Navarro and College streets when he was hit around 9:30 p.m.

Witnesses at the scene told investigators that the car involved appeared to be a dark-colored or black Dodge Charger.

The report says witnesses saw the driver stop momentarily after hitting the man, then take off again.

It seems investigators were not able to get a description of the driver.

However, police say when that person is caught, he or she will face a charge of failure to stop and render air causing death.

As of Tuesday morning, the medical examiner was still working to notify the family of the man who was killed.

