Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after hit-and-run downtown, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A search is underway for a driver after they hit and seriously injured a man downtown and fled the scene, according to San Antonio Police.

The hit-and-run happened in the 500 block of Navarro Street near East Houston and College streets around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say a driver in a dark-colored Dodge Charger hit a man, who is believed to be in his 30s or 40s, while he was crossing the street. The driver then left the location.

The man was transported to Brooke Army Medical Center in life-threatening condition, officers said.

SAPD says they have no suspect information at this time.

If the driver is found, they could be charged with failure to stop and render aid with serious bodily injury and other charges.

KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

More on KSAT: