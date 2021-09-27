Driver, 16, blowing black smoke runs over 6 cyclists training for Ironman triathlon on Texas highway, reports say

6 cyclist recovering after being hit by truck in Waller County

A teenage driver who was allegedly hassling cyclists in Waller County by “rolling coal” ended up running over a group and injuring six of them, according to media reports.

The six cyclists, who were training for an Ironman triathlon, were struck on Saturday morning in a rural area on Business U.S. 290 that’s west of Waller, KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston, reported. Watch their full report here.

Chase Ferrell, a cyclist who was traveling behind the group, said the teenager was driving a black truck and “rolling coal,” a term used when diesel trucks emit thick, black smoke on unsuspecting people or vehicles.

The truck first spewed smoke on the group Ferrell was cycling in, he said.

“It made me mad, so I accelerated to try to catch up to him, so I could take a picture of his truck, take a picture of him or his license plate or something,” he told KPRC.

Moments later, the truck ended up slamming into the group of cyclists up ahead. Ferrell said he thought they had died from the collision.

“When I pulled up on the scene, I thought I was going to be pulling up to people that were dead,” Ferrell said.

Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry told the Houston Chronicle that two cyclists were airlifted to a hospital and two were taken by ambulance for treatment. Another two cyclists were treated at the scene.

The 16-year-old driver stayed at the scene and spoke with police, Ferrell said.

Waller County District Attorney Elton Mathis said the case is under investigation.

“Please know that this matter will be thoroughly reviewed and appropriate actions taken as soon as the investigation is completed and handed over to this office,” he said.

Waller County is located northwest of Houston.

