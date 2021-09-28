Man in his 20s dies after being struck along Interstate 10 near The Rim

SAN ANTONIO – A pedestrian died from his injuries after he was hit by a car along Interstate 10 on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers arrived at the scene around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday and found the man dead in the southbound lanes of the 17800 block of Interstate 10 West access road, in front of Eilan Terrace and across the highway from The Rim.

SAPD said a Mazda was traveling southbound on the access road when the driver accidentally struck the man. The driver told police that when he noticed the man in the road, it was too late to move out of the way.

Police said the driver was not intoxicated, remained at the scene, and is not expected to be charged.

Before the crash, SAPD received a call for a man wearing all black and walking on the road in the area.

The pedestrian, believed to be in his 20s, has not been identified.

