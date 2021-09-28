Cloudy icon
81º

Local News

Man in his 20s dies after being struck along Interstate 10 near The Rim

Pedestrian pronounced dead at the scene at I-10 and Eilan Terrace

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: Northwest Side, SAPD
A file photo of an SAPD squad car.
A file photo of an SAPD squad car. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A pedestrian died from his injuries after he was hit by a car along Interstate 10 on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers arrived at the scene around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday and found the man dead in the southbound lanes of the 17800 block of Interstate 10 West access road, in front of Eilan Terrace and across the highway from The Rim.

SAPD said a Mazda was traveling southbound on the access road when the driver accidentally struck the man. The driver told police that when he noticed the man in the road, it was too late to move out of the way.

Police said the driver was not intoxicated, remained at the scene, and is not expected to be charged.

Before the crash, SAPD received a call for a man wearing all black and walking on the road in the area.

The pedestrian, believed to be in his 20s, has not been identified.

Read also:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Rebecca Salinas has worked as a digital journalist in San Antonio for six years. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

email

twitter