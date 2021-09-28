SAPD: Man extracted from car after three-vehicle crash on Highway 90

SAN ANTONIO – One person was hospitalized and another person was detained following a three-vehicle crash on the city’s South Side late Monday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Highway 90 near Marian Street, not far from Frio City Road.

According to police, a black sport utility vehicle rear-ended a white sedan in the westbound lanes of Highway 90. That’s when, police say, the two vehicles locked together and spun, hitting a third vehicle just before going off the road and into a tree.

Police said the driver of the sedan, a man in his 20s, was pinned inside his vehicle and had to be cut out by firefighters. He was taken Brooke Army Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. A female passenger inside the car was not hurt.

SAPD said the female driver of the SUV was detained on suspicion of DWI and depending on the severity of the injuries could be charged with intoxication assault. The woman’s name and age were not released.

Ad

Authorities gave no mention of the condition of the third driver. The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.

More on KSAT: