Man found fatally stabbed in yard on Southwest Side, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – An investigation is underway after San Antonio police said they found a man fatally stabbed in a yard on the Southwest Side.

The man, in his 30s or 40s, was found around 8 a.m., Saturday, in the 300 block of Kirk Place.

Officers said the man was lying in a yard, unresponsive, with what they believed were stab wounds.

A dog was also found near the man, but he had no ID on his person and there were no witnesses, according to SAPD. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said they found a blood trail as well, but they are still looking for the suspect.

The dog was rescued by Animal Care Services and the investigation continues.

